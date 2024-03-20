Justin Brownlee joins Pelita Jaya in Indonesia league

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PASS. Justin Brownlee in action for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2024 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Pelita Jaya signs Barangay Ginebra resident import Justin Brownlee, bolstering an already stacked squad featuring a bevy of former NBA players and Indonesian national team standouts

MANILA, Philippines – As Justin Brownlee waits for his PBA return and his next Gilas Pilipinas stint, he will reinforce the Pelita Jaya Basketball Club in the Indonesian Basketball League for the meantime.

Pelita Jaya announced on Wednesday, March 20, the signing of the three-time PBA Best Import, bolstering an already stacked squad featuring a bevy of former NBA players.

Brownlee got permission from the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and his PBA team Barangay Ginebra to play elsewhere as he looks to stay in shape.

It will take months before Brownlee returns to the PBA with the Philippine Cup barely halfway through the elimination round, while his next tour of duty with the national team will be in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in July.

Playing in Indonesia should do Brownlee good as he aims to bring back his old form after being away from competitive basketball for four months brought by his failed doping test in the Asian Games in China in October.

Still, Brownlee delivered for the Philippines despite his long layoff, averaging 21 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block in routs of Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei in the first FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers window.

At Pelita Jaya, Brownlee joins a formidable roster bannered by former NBA veterans Thomas Robinson and KJ McDaniels, who both played as imports in the PBA.

Former NBA players Malachi Richardson and JaQuori McLaughlin and Indonesian national team standouts Brandon Jawato, Anthony Beane, and Andakara Prastawa are also in the team.

Toting a 7-1 record, Pelita Jaya will play its next game against RANS Simba Bogor on Saturday, March 23.

