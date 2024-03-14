Tim Cone wishes Justin Brownlee well ahead of Indonesian Basketball League stint

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

THREE. Justin Brownlee in action for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2024 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

With nowhere else to play in the Philippines during the PBA Philippine Cup, Justin Brownlee heads to the Indonesian Basketball League with the blessing of mother club Ginebra and coach Tim Cone

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra resident import Justin Brownlee will get a chance to stretch his legs while the PBA Philippine Cup moves along without him.

Following his triumphant return to on-court action as Gilas Pilipinas’ naturalized player in the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup first qualifier window, the 35-year-old will suit up as an import in the Indonesian Basketball League (IBL) for a few months for a yet-unnamed team, as first reported by Spin.ph.

Head coach Tim Cone, Brownlee’s mentor both in Ginebra and Gilas, wishes his longtime ward nothing but good fortune while he has nowhere else to play in the Philippines.

“We’re happy for him. This gives him some extra income and helps him stay sharp and in shape,” Cone wrote in a short message.

“He’ll be back for Ginebra in the next import conference or in June for Gilas.”

Brownlee, a six-time PBA champion, will have around two months to keep his body and craft in tip-top form, as his next opportunity to practice for a Philippine team will only come in June, as Cone said, ahead of Gilas’ 2024 Olympic qualifying campaign in Riga, Latvia, from July 2 to 7.

Brownlee then gets to don the Ginebra red for the first time in more than a year sometime in the 2024-25 PBA season, around the same time as the second Asia Cup qualifier window in November. – Rappler.com