Korean Basketball League

Abando breaks out of slump, but Seoul ends Anyang streak in KBL

Martin Mendoza
Rhenz Abando rediscovers his touch after failing to score in double figures in his last six games, but Anyang bows to Seoul as it sees its 10-game winning streak halted

MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando and the powerhouse Anyang KGC saw their 10-game winning streak snapped on Sunday, February 19, following a shocking 85-79 loss to the Seoul SK Knights in the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

American import Jameel Warney steered Seoul SK to the upset with a huge double-double of 25 points and 13 rebounds, while local Kim Sun-hyung also posted his own double-double of 20 markers and 10 boards. 

With Anyang ahead 73-72 and less than four minutes remaining, Warney’s long jumper sparked a crucial 7-0 run that gave Seoul a 79-73 lead with exactly two minutes left.

Anyang managed to pull within 79-81 with 45 seconds to go before the Knights’ Choi Bo-kyung sealed the deal in the next play with a tough tip-in, extending their lead to a two-possession game with only 19 ticks left.

After averaging only 4 points and failing to reach twin digits in Anyang’s last six outings, Abando finally broke out of his slump and scored 19 points on a very efficient 8-of-10 clip from the field as a starter.

The KBL Slam Dunk king Abando also tallied 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block in 27 minutes of action for the top-seeded Anyang, which dropped to a 33-12 slate.

Abando’s fellow import Omari Spellman paced Anyang in the losing cause with 20 points and 8 rebounds.

Elsewhere, SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus notched their second straight win with an 81-79 escape over the Jeonju KCC Egis.

Belangel, however, hardly made his presence felt as he finished with just 3 assists and 2 steals in 14 minutes of play.

Daegu hiked its record to 15-28, but remained at the second to last spot in the team standings. – Rappler.com

