Ildefonso, Suwon repeat over Belangel, Daegu; Goyang ends Abarrientos, Ulsan’s 5-game win streak

The Suwon KT Sonicboom reassert their mastery over the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus as Dave Ildefonso and SJ Belangel come up with quiet performances for their respective squads

MANILA, Philippines – Dave Ildefonso and the Suwon KT Sonicboom repeated over SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus with a 76-73 triumph in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) on Saturday, February 4.

Suwon, which got the better of Daegu, 88-84, just three days ago, banked on the hot hands of Yang Hong-seok, who buried 5 of his 8 attempts from beyond the arc to finish with a team-best 22 points.

Jarrod Jones and Yoongi Ha added 19 and 17 points, respectively, as Ildefonso, who produced 10 points in their previous showdown against Daegu, went scoreless this time and grabbed just 1 rebound in 8 minutes of play.

Ildefonso’s former Ateneo teammate Belangel, likewise, had a quiet performance for Daegu as he registered only 2 points on 1-of-6 shooting, 1 rebound, and 1 assist in 13 minutes.

Lee Dae-sung once again led Daegu in the scoring department with 23 markers.

With the hard-fought win, Suwon improved to 17-21, while Daegu slid to a 13-24 slate.

Meanwhile, RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus’ five-game winning streak came to an end as they fell to the Goyang Carrot Jumpers in a close one, 84-82.

Like his fellow Filipino imports Ildefonso and Belangel, Abarrientos also came up with a forgettable outing for Ulsan as he only scored 5 points on 2-of-8 shooting, including a 1-of-5 clip from three-point land. He also tallied 2 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal in the loss.

Ulsan – which saw its record drop to 22-15 – had no answers for Goyang’s American reinforcement Dedric Lawson, who exploded for a game-high 30 points.

Elsewhere, Anyang KGC, which played without Rhenz Abando for the seventh straight contest, pushed its winning streak to four games with a 64-61 victory over the Seoul Samsung Thunders.

Former NBA big man Omari Spellman showed the way for Anyang with a near double-double of 20 point and 8 rebounds.

Anyang upped its league-best record to 27-11. – Rappler.com