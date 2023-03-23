Alvano pours in 20 to lead Wonju past Ildefonso, Suwon in KBL

Filipino-American playmaker Ethan Alvano waxes hot from three-point land as the Wonju DB Promy secure their fourth straight win in the KBL

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American playmaker Ethan Alvano found his mark from beyond the arc as the Wonju DB Promy cruised to an 82-70 win over Dave Ildefonso and the Suwon KT Sonicboom in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) on Thursday, March 23.

Alvano sank four of his six attempts from three-point land to wind up with a team-best 20 points to go with 5 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals for the streaking Wonju, which secured its fourth straight win for a 21-30 card.

Wonju also got solid contributions from the likes of De’Jon Davis and Kang Sang-jae, who dropped 19 and 14 points, respectively.

For Suwon, Ha Yoongi poured in a game-high 22 points, while Jarrod Jones posted a double-double of 18 markers and 15 boards.

Ildefonso, meanwhile, had a quiet outing of just 2 points and 1 rebound for Suwon, which fell to a 20-31 slate after dropping its fourth consecutive game.

Elsewhere, Justin Gutang and the Changwon LG Sakers scored a tough 83-79 victory over SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus.

Gutang, though, contributed only 1 assist as Changwon banked on the one-two punch of locals Lee Jaedo and Lee Kwan-hee, who sizzled for 24 and 23 points, respectively.

Lee Daeheon topscored for Daegu with 21 points, while Belangel came up with 7 markers, 1 rebound, 4 dimes, and 1 steal in the losing effort.

Changwon remained at the second spot behind Rhenz Abando’s Anyang KGC with a 34-17 record, while Daegu slipped to 17-34. – Rappler.com