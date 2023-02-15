Sports
Sports
Korean Basketball League

Abando’s Anyang extends win streak to 9 with 22-point rout of Gutang’s Changwon

Martin Mendoza
Abando’s Anyang extends win streak to 9 with 22-point rout of Gutang’s Changwon

WINNING ROLL. Rhenz Abando rediscovers his rhythm for Anyang KGC.

Anyang KGC

Rhenz Abando and the Anyang KGC overpower Justin Gutang and the Changwon LG Sakers for their ninth straight victory in a battle of the top two teams in the KBL

MANILA, Philippines – In a battle of the top two teams in the Korean Basketball League (KBL), Rhenz Abando and the league-leading Anyang KGC continued their dominant ways as they made quick work of Justin Gutang and the second-seeded Changwon LG Sakers, 89-67, on Wednesday, February 15.

It was local Oh Se-keun who led Anyang in the scoring department this time around, pouring in a game-high 26 points, to go along with 10 rebounds.

Former NBA player Omari Spellman, who topscored for Anyang in its last five outings, also posted his own double-double of 13 markers and 13 boards.

After struggling offensively in Anyang’s past four games, Abando almost reached the double-digit territory in the lopsided affair, putting up 9 points built on a perfect 7-of-7 clip from the free throw line.

Abando also racked up 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal for Anyang, which extended its red-hot winning streak to nine games for a 32-11 record. 

Assem Marei had a team-high 12 points for Changwon, while Gutang contributed 6 markers and 8 boards.

Changwon, which saw its three-game winning streak come to an end, fell to a 27-15 slate.

On Tuesday, Dave Ildefonso and the Suwon KT Sonicboom bowed to the Seoul SK Knights, 91-82.

Ildefonso was efficient in his very limited court time as he finished with 4 points on 2-of-3 shooting, 1 rebound, and 1 assist in only 7 minutes of play. 

With the loss, Suwon’s record dropped to 18-24. – Rappler.com 

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Filipino basketball players

Korean basketball