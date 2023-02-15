Abando’s Anyang extends win streak to 9 with 22-point rout of Gutang’s Changwon

Rhenz Abando and the Anyang KGC overpower Justin Gutang and the Changwon LG Sakers for their ninth straight victory in a battle of the top two teams in the KBL

MANILA, Philippines – In a battle of the top two teams in the Korean Basketball League (KBL), Rhenz Abando and the league-leading Anyang KGC continued their dominant ways as they made quick work of Justin Gutang and the second-seeded Changwon LG Sakers, 89-67, on Wednesday, February 15.

It was local Oh Se-keun who led Anyang in the scoring department this time around, pouring in a game-high 26 points, to go along with 10 rebounds.

Former NBA player Omari Spellman, who topscored for Anyang in its last five outings, also posted his own double-double of 13 markers and 13 boards.

After struggling offensively in Anyang’s past four games, Abando almost reached the double-digit territory in the lopsided affair, putting up 9 points built on a perfect 7-of-7 clip from the free throw line.

Abando also racked up 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal for Anyang, which extended its red-hot winning streak to nine games for a 32-11 record.

Assem Marei had a team-high 12 points for Changwon, while Gutang contributed 6 markers and 8 boards.

Changwon, which saw its three-game winning streak come to an end, fell to a 27-15 slate.

On Tuesday, Dave Ildefonso and the Suwon KT Sonicboom bowed to the Seoul SK Knights, 91-82.

Ildefonso was efficient in his very limited court time as he finished with 4 points on 2-of-3 shooting, 1 rebound, and 1 assist in only 7 minutes of play.

With the loss, Suwon’s record dropped to 18-24. – Rappler.com