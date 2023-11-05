Efficient Rhenz Abando, Anyang edge SJ Belangel, Daegu 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Rhenz Abando puts up 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting to help Anyang split its weekend assignments in the Korean Basketball League

MANILA, Philippines – In a matchup between two Filipino standouts in the Korean Basketball League (KBL), Rhenz Abando and the defending champion Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters bested SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, 91-80, on Sunday, November 5.

Abando was one of six Anyang players to score in double figures in the wire-to-wire win with 12 points on an efficient 5-of-7 shooting in over 13 minutes of action.

The Gilas Pilipinas highflyer Abando also breached double-digit scoring in Anyang’s 84-82 loss to the Joshua Torralba-less Goyang Sono Sky Thunders on Saturday, November 4, where he came up with 16 points.

Choi Seong Won led Anyang’s demolition of Daegu with 20 points, while former PBA import Du’Vaughn Maxwell and Darryl Monroe added 14 apiece.

Belangel, on the other side, failed to make the most of his 22 minutes and 44 seconds of playing time as he finished with only 2 points on 1-of-4 field goal clip and 4 assists.

Former Bay Area Dragons star Andrew Nicholson carried the scoring cudgels for Daegu with a game-high 26 points.

Anyang climbed up to the fifth spot with a 3-3 record, while Daegu remained at the bottom of the pack at 1-5.

In the other game, Ethan Alvano and the Wonju DB Promy completed a 90-79 comeback win over the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus to stay undefeated in six outings.

Despite shooting just 4-of-13 from the field, the Filipino-American guard Alvano ended up with 14 points, along with 2 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals for Wonju, which trailed by 14 points at halftime, 54-40.

Alvano’s fellow import Dedric Lawson proved too much for their opponents as he put together a monster double-double of 36 points and 11 rebounds. – Rappler.com