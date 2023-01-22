Sports
Korean Basketball League

Abarrientos’ 17 helps Ulsan outlast Belangel, Daegu for back-to-back wins

Martin Mendoza
ALL-STAR. RJ Abarrientos logs in double-digit numbers anew.

Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

In their fourth matchup this season, RJ Abarrientos outplays SJ Belangel anew as the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus reassert their mastery over the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus in the KBL

MANILA, Philippines – RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus reasserted their mastery over SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus with a 93-86 triumph in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) on Sunday, January 22.

In their fourth matchup this season, Abarrientos outplayed Belangel once again as the former finished with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals.

Belangel, meanwhile, came up with 9 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, and 1 steal for Daegu, which has dropped all its four assignments against Ulsan.

The All-Star guard Abarrientos shot 3-of-5 from long distance, including a cold-blooded dagger trey with only 1:08 remaining in the game to extend Ulsan’s lead to 8 and put Daegu away for good, 87-79.

Seo Myeong-jin showed the way for Ulsan with 24 points, while Lee Woo-seok and Gaige Prim added 14 and 13 markers, respectively.

On the other side, former PBA import Devon Scott topscored for Daegu with 24 points, while Lee Dae-sung chipped in 20. 

With its second straight victory, Ulsan upped its record to 19-14, while Daegu, which suffered its third consecutive loss, fell to 12-19.

Like Abarrientos’ Ulsan, Justin Gutang’s Changwon LG Sakers and Rhenz Abando’s Anyang KGC emerged victorious against their respective foes on Sunday.

However, Gutang was silent in Changwon’s 93-74 win over the Jeonju KCC Aegis as he only tallied 1 rebound and 2 assists in close to 16 minutes of play, while Abando did not suit up for Anyang in its 91-66 demolition of the Seoul Samsung Thunders. – Rappler.com

