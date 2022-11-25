Belangel, Daegu rebound; Abando struggles in Anyang comeback win 

SJ Belangel bounces back from a quiet performance, while Rhenz Abando’s double-digit scoring streak comes to an end as their respective teams score contrasting wins in the KBL

MANILA, Philippines – SJ Belangel bounced back from a forgettable performance and dropped 13 points for the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus as they overpowered the Seoul Samsung Thunders, 106-75, in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) on Friday, November 25.

After coming up with just 2 points on 1-of-4 shooting in their 85-72 loss to RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus last Sunday, Belangel rediscovered his touch and finished the game on a very efficient 5-of-7 clip from the field, along with 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and a steal in close to 22 minutes of action.

Lee Dae-sung topscored for Daegu in the wire-to-wire victory with 25 points as it improved its league-worst record to 4-9.

Meanwhile, Rhenz Abando’s streak of scoring in double-digits came to an end on Friday as he put up just 5 points in the Anyang KGC’s huge 86-79 comeback win against the Goyang Carrot Jumpers.

Abando, who averaged 17.3 points on 53% shooting in Anyang’s last three outings, struggled from the field this time around and connected on just 1 of his 6 field goal attempts, together with 3 rebounds in 15 minutes of play.

Former NBA player Omari Spellman led Anyang – which outscored Goyang 25-6 in the momentous fourth period – with a monster double-double of 21 points and 15 rebounds.

Anyang extended its winning streak to four games and remained on top of the standings with an impressive 12-3 slate. – Rappler.com