Alex Cabagnot, Goyang off to rough start in KBL

VETERAN. Alex Cabagnot in action for the Goyang Sono Skygunners in the Korean Basketball League.

Alex Cabagnot turns in a steady debut in the Korean Basketball League, but the Goyang Sono Skygunners continue their slide

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Cabagnot got off to a rough start in the Korean Basketball League as the Goyang Sono Skygunners suffered back-to-back losses in his first two games over the weekend.

Cabagnot put up 13 points and 4 rebounds in his KBL debut on Saturday, December 23, but the Skygunners were ripped to shreds in a 92-58 mauling at the hands of the Ethan Alvano and the Wonju DB Promy.

Only Cabagnot, 41, finished in double-figure scoring for Goyang, lacking sufficient help as Wonju spread the wealth with six twin-digit scorers.

Alvano netted 10 points with 4 assists and 3 steals, while Kim Jong-kyu and Kang Sang-jae fired 17 points apiece for the league-leading Promy, who own a 20-5 record.

Cabagnot and Goyang were dealt another blowout on Sunday as the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus coasted to a 92-72 rout.

The former PBA star tallied 8 points, 2 assists, and 1 rebound in the defeat that marked the Skygunners’ eighth consecutive overall.

American import Chinanu Onuaku saw his all-around effort of 20 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals go down the drain for Goyang, which sits at eighth place with an 8-16 record.

Ulsan improved to 11-13 for sixth place behind a 23-point, 12-rebound performance from American import Keve Aluma.

Cabagnot and the Skygunners hope to arrest their skid against Rhenz Abando and reigning champion Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters on Thursday, December 28. – Rappler.com