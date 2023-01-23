Ethan Alvano’s team-high 17 tows Wonju past Dave Ildefonso, Suwon

BUCKETS. Ethan Alvano topscores for Wonju in its second straight win.

Ethan Alvano and the Wonju DB Promy claim their second straight win in the KBL at the expense of Dave Ildefonso and the Suwon KT Sonicboom

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American guard Ethan Alvano took over for the Wonju DB Promy as it grinded an 80-76 win over Dave Ildefonso and the Suwon KT Sonicboom in the Korean Basketball League on Monday, January 23.

Four players scored in twin digits for Wonju, but it was Alvano who delivered a team-best 17 points on 5-of-10 shooting, together with 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block.

Kang Sang-jae posted a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Alvano’s fellow imports Lennard Freeman and Dewan Hernandez produced 14 and 11 markers, respectively.

On the other side, Yoongi Ha paced Suwon with a game-high 24 points as Ildefonso was held to 6 points on 3-of-5 clip from the field, to go with 7 rebounds and a steal in 21 minutes.

The former Ateneo swingman and UAAP Season 85 Mythical Team member Ildefonso has yet to find his footing in the Land of the Morning Calm as he has been averaging only 5.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in three games.

Choi Seong-mo backstopped Yoongi with 14 points, while former PBA import Lester Prosper recorded a double-double of 13 markers and 12 boards in the losing cause.

Wonju looks to improve its 14-20 record and extend further its winning streak to three games when it collides with SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus on Thursday, January 26.

Meanwhile, Suwon – which fell to 14-19 – aims to stop its two-game skid when it faces the Goyang Carrot Jumpers on Friday, January 27. – Rappler.com