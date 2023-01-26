Sports
Alvano shines anew as Wonju withstands Belangel, Daegu for 3rd straight win

Martin Mendoza
OUTCLASSED. Ethan Alvano (left) and Wonju get their way against SJ Belangel and Daegu.

KBL

Filipino-American guard Ethan Alvano puts up a near double-double as Wonju stretches its winning run to three games in the KBL

MANILA, Philippines – Ethan Alvano continued to impress for the Wonju DB Promy as they defeated SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, 71-65, in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) on Thursday, January 26.

After dropping a team-high 17 points in Wonju’s previous outing against Dave Ildefonso and the Suwon KT Sonicboom, the Filipino-American guard Alvano picked up where he left off and produced 15 points this time on 6-of-13 shooting.

Alvano was 2 rebounds shy of a double-double and also gathered 5 assists and 3 steals in over 29 minutes of play for Wonju, which stretched its winning run to three games for a 15-20 slate.

Belangel, on the other side, remained silent for Daegu in the losing effort as he scored only 6 points on 3-of-8 clip from the field, on top of 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in nearly 27 minutes.

Kang Sang-jae showed the way for Wonju with 18 points, while American import Dewan Hernandez also finished in twin digits with 12.

Lee Dae-sung was the lone player to reach double figures in scoring for Daegu with a game-high 21 points as former PBA import Devon Scott struggled anew with just 2 markers.

Wonju shoots for its fourth consecutive victory when it faces the Jeonju KCC Egis on Saturday, January 28.

Meanwhile, Daegu, which saw its record go down to 13-20, aims for a bounce-back win against the Seoul SK Knights on that same day. – Rappler.com 

