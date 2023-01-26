Alvano shines anew as Wonju withstands Belangel, Daegu for 3rd straight win

OUTCLASSED. Ethan Alvano (left) and Wonju get their way against SJ Belangel and Daegu.

Filipino-American guard Ethan Alvano puts up a near double-double as Wonju stretches its winning run to three games in the KBL

MANILA, Philippines – Ethan Alvano continued to impress for the Wonju DB Promy as they defeated SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, 71-65, in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) on Thursday, January 26.

After dropping a team-high 17 points in Wonju’s previous outing against Dave Ildefonso and the Suwon KT Sonicboom, the Filipino-American guard Alvano picked up where he left off and produced 15 points this time on 6-of-13 shooting.

Alvano was 2 rebounds shy of a double-double and also gathered 5 assists and 3 steals in over 29 minutes of play for Wonju, which stretched its winning run to three games for a 15-20 slate.

Belangel, on the other side, remained silent for Daegu in the losing effort as he scored only 6 points on 3-of-8 clip from the field, on top of 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in nearly 27 minutes.

Kang Sang-jae showed the way for Wonju with 18 points, while American import Dewan Hernandez also finished in twin digits with 12.

Lee Dae-sung was the lone player to reach double figures in scoring for Daegu with a game-high 21 points as former PBA import Devon Scott struggled anew with just 2 markers.

Wonju shoots for its fourth consecutive victory when it faces the Jeonju KCC Egis on Saturday, January 28.

Meanwhile, Daegu, which saw its record go down to 13-20, aims for a bounce-back win against the Seoul SK Knights on that same day. – Rappler.com