Rhenz Abando leads Anyang past Justin Gutang, Changwon

ON A ROLL. Anyang's Rhenz Abando goes for a shot in the Korean Basketball League.

Rhenz Abando sets a season-high in points as the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters keep their winning streak going in the Korean Basketball League

MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando produced a season-high 18 points for the defending champion Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters as they extended their winning streak to four games with an 85-71 romp of Justin Gutang’s Changwon LG Sakers in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) on Sunday, November 12.

The Gilas Pilipinas forward Abando shot an efficient 7-of-10 clip from the field and went 4-of-5 from the charity stripe en route to his game-high 18-point output, along with 6 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 blocks in a team-best 34 minutes and 19 seconds of playing time.

He surpassed his previous season-high of 16 points, which he scored against the Busan KCC Egis last Tuesday, November 7, and the Goyang Sono Sky Gunners earlier this month.

Ji Hoon Park helped Abando carry Anyang’s scoring load with 14 points, while former PBA import Du’Vaughn Maxwell was a point shy of a double-double with 9 markers and 10 rebounds.

Gutang, for his part, provided quality minutes for Changwon in the loss, chalking up 6 points on 2-of-3 shooting, 1 rebound, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block in just 12 minutes of action.

Changwon was led by import Assem Marei, who delivered a double-double of 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Like Abando, Filipino-American guard Ethan Alvano and former Gilas Pilipinas floor general SJ Belangel turned in double-digit performances for their respective teams over the weekend.

Alvano had 17 points, 2 rebounds, and 6 assists in the Wonju DB Promy’s 106-76 annihilation of the Juan Gomez de Liaño-less Seoul SK Knights on Sunday.

Belangel, meanwhile, finished with 14 points on a 5-of-8 field goal clip, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals in the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus’ 100-90 Saturday loss to Goyang.

Former Blackwater Bossing guard Joshua Torralba suited up for just 1 minute and 21 seconds for Goyang and failed to put up any numbers in their 10-point win.

Dave Ildefonso also saw limited action for the Suwon KT Sonicboom in their 75-74 escape of the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus on Saturday.

The former Ateneo Blue Eagles swingman knocked down two of his three attempts from the field to wind up with 6 points, while also grabbing 2 rebounds in close to 7 minutes of play. – Rappler.com