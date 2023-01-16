Rhenz Abando captures slam dunk crown in 2023 KBL All-Star

Anyang KGC’s Rhenz Abando showcases his high-flying abilities to rule the Slam Dunk Contest in the 2023 Korean Basketball League All-Star

MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando gave the Korean Basketball League fans a treat as he showcased his high-flying abilities to rule the slam dunk contest in the 2023 KBL All-Star on Sunday, January 15 at the Suwon KT Arena.

Abando, who plays for the league-leading Anyang KGC, brought the crowd to its feet with an array of explosive dunks, including a two-handed baseline alley-oop slam off an assist by his fellow Filipino import RJ Abarrientos and a forceful two-handed 360 jam, among others.

He bested Suwon KT Sonicboom’s Ha-Yun-gi, Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus’ Choi Jin-soo, and Goyang Carrot Jumpers’ Park Jin-cheol to bring home the KRW2 million (P88,000) cash prize.

Aside from the dunk contest, Abando also emerged victorious in the 3×3 event, alongside Ulsan’s Abarrientos and Daegu KOGAS Pegasus’ SJ Belangel.

The Philippine trio defeated Anyang’s Byeon Jun-hyeong, Goyang’s Lee Jung-hyun, and Seoul SK Knights’ Kim Sun-hyung, 13-7.

It was not the same case for Abarrientos, however, in the KBL All-Star Game as his Team Heo Ung bowed to Team Lee Dae-sung, 122-117.

Abarrientos, who also participated in the three-point shootout where he failed to advance after putting up just 13 points, only tallied 3 markers, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists in 14 minutes of play in the mid-season spectacle. – Rappler.com