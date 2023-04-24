Mobile Legends PH player-turned-coach Navi dies at 24

GONE TOO SOON. Ivan 'Navi' Gacho was 24.

RSG Ignite coach Ivan 'Navi' Gacho dies nearly a month before his 25th birthday

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Mobile Legends player-turned-coach Ivan “Navi” Gacho died on Monday, April 24.

His death came almost exactly a month before his 25th birthday on May 26.

Gacho – who called the shots for Mobile Legends Development League (MDL) Philippines squad RSG Ignite – died of fatal arrhythmia or irregular heartbeat, according to his brother Isidro Erickson.

“You have brought a light that shone brightly in our lives and hearts,” said RSG Philippines, the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines affiliate of RSG Ignite.

“We will be forever grateful for all the time spent together and thank you for the wonderful memories you left with us.”

Gacho served a substitute player for the Sterling Global Dragons during the earlier seasons of MPL Philippines, teaming up with the likes of stars Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno, Salic “Hadji” Imam, and Jeniel “Haze” Bata-anon.

After his playing career, Gacho turned to coaching and joined RSG Ignite for the inaugural season of MDL Philippines this year.

Gacho helped RSG Ignite finish at fifth-to-sixth place as they bowed to Blacklist Academy in the quarterfinals. – Rappler.com