Mobile Legends PH player-turned-coach Navi dies at 24

Mobile Legends

Delfin Dioquino
GONE TOO SOON. Ivan 'Navi' Gacho was 24.

MPL Philippines Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Mobile Legends player-turned-coach Ivan “Navi” Gacho died on Monday, April 24.

His death came almost exactly a month before his 25th birthday on May 26.

Gacho – who called the shots for Mobile Legends Development League (MDL) Philippines squad RSG Ignite – died of fatal arrhythmia or irregular heartbeat, according to his brother Isidro Erickson.

“You have brought a light that shone brightly in our lives and hearts,” said RSG Philippines, the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines affiliate of RSG Ignite.

“We will be forever grateful for all the time spent together and thank you for the wonderful memories you left with us.”

Gacho served a substitute player for the Sterling Global Dragons during the earlier seasons of MPL Philippines, teaming up with the likes of stars Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno, Salic “Hadji” Imam, and Jeniel “Haze” Bata-anon.

After his playing career, Gacho turned to coaching and joined RSG Ignite for the inaugural season of MDL Philippines this year.

Gacho helped RSG Ignite finish at fifth-to-sixth place as they bowed to Blacklist Academy in the quarterfinals. – Rappler.com

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
