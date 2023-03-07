Echo leads honor roll as Mobile Legends Press Corps holds inaugural awards night

CHAMPS. Echo comes off a sensational title run in the Mobile Legends M4 World Championship.

Four Echo players will be feted as the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines Press Corps stages its inaugural awards night

MANILA, Philippines – Echo stars Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno, Benedict “Bennyqt” Gonzales, and Alston “Sanji” Pabico are among the biggest winners when the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Press Corps holds its inaugural awards night at the Amelie Hotel on Wednesday, March 8.

The Echo trio stamped their class and proved to be the yardstick in each of their positions as they earned their spots in the All-MPL Philippines team.

Although Echo fell short of the MPL Philippines crown in Season 10, KarlTzy, Bennyqt, and Sanji all played key roles and propelled the Orcas to the top of the Mobile Legends M4 World Championship in Indonesia last January.

Joining the Echo triumvirate in the All-MPL Philippines team are Dylan “Light” Catipon and Edward “Edward” Dapadap, members of Season 9 titlist RSG Philippines and Season 10 champion Blacklist International, respectively.

Only one of the five players will be named the Player of the Year, which will be announced on the same day of the awards night.

Sanji will take home two awards as the 17-year-old claims the Rookie of the Year honors, immediately making his presence felt for Echo after joining the squad in Season 10.

Another Echo player will be feted as Sanford “Sanford” Vinuya bags the Breakout Player of the Year plum following a major career turnaround that saw him transform from a substitute at Nexplay EVOS to a star EXP laner at Echo.

Meanwhile, Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna will be bestowed with the Comeback Player of the Year award as she powered Blacklist International to the Season 10 crown following her hiatus.

Skipping Season 9 together with Danerie James “Wise” del Rosario, OhMyV33nus returned and captured her third MPL Philippines crown in four seasons with Blacklist International.

RSG Philippines mentor Brian “Panda” Lim will be named Coach of the Year, Echo country manager Mitch Liwanag will be awarded Executive of the Year, while RSG Philippines newcomer John Paul “H2wo” Salonga will be given the Sportsmanship Award.

Known for its explosive gameplay, Echo will receive the Play of the Year for its winning backdoor moment against Bren Esports in Day 1 of Week 6 in Season 10.

The Season 10 upper bracket semifinals between Blacklist International and Bren Esports that went the distance for five games will be recognized as Match of the Year. – Rappler.com