Amen Thompson out of Summer League, Scoot Henderson may miss Wembanyama duel

DEBUT. Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson dribbles the ball against Rockets guard/forward Nate Hinton during the NBA Summer League.

Portland’s Scoot Henderson and Houston’s Amen Thompson, two of the top picks in the recent NBA Draft, suffer injuries in their Summer League debut

Two of the top picks in the 2023 NBA Draft got sidelined early.

Houston guard Amen Thompson, the No. 4 selection, will be out for the rest of the Summer League after suffering an ankle injury.

Portland guard Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 overall pick, was scheduled to undergo an MRI on his shoulder Saturday, July 8, just a day before the Trail Blazers take on San Antonio and No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama.

Although Henderson told reporters his shoulder was improving, the Trail Blazers need to wait for his MRI results before making a decision on when he can play, with some reports saying he will miss at least the team’s next game.

Thompson and Henderson left their Summer League debuts with injuries Friday night, both playing well before exiting the Rockets’ 100-99 win against the Trail Blazers in Las Vegas.

Henderson left in the third quarter with an injured right shoulder and did not return.

Thompson fell awkwardly in the fourth quarter while attempting to block a shot and departed with an injured left ankle.

“It’s pretty sore,” said Thompson, who finished with 16 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, and 4 blocks.

An MRI revealed a Grade 2 ankle sprain and Thompson will be out 2-3 weeks, according to multiple reports. He will be in a boot for a week and is expected to miss the rest of the Summer League.

Blazers Summer League coach Jonah Herscu did not have an update on Henderson after the game, saying only that the trainers were “just being cautious with it,” per ESPN.

Henderson finished with 15 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds.

Both teams return to action Sunday, with Houston scheduled to face Detroit, and Portland taking on San Antonio and Wembanyama, who struggled offensively in his first competitive action in an NBA uniform. – Rappler.com