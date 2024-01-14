Markkanen, Clarkson power Jazz past slumping Lakers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FLAMETHROWER. Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton combine for 87 points as the rising Utah Jazz outgun the Los Angeles Lakers, who have lost 11 of the last 15 games

Lauri Markkanen recorded 29 points, nine rebounds and five assists and the Utah Jazz posted a season-high fifth straight victory by dispatching the Los Angeles Lakers 132-125 on Saturday night (Sunday, January 14, Manila time) in Salt Lake City.

Collin Sexton added 27 points and Jordan Clarkson had 21 off the bench as Utah won for the 11th time in the past 13 games. John Collins contributed 19 points and 13 rebounds and Keyonte George also had 19 points as the Jazz registered their eighth consecutive home win.

D’Angelo Russell scored a season-high 39 points and matched his season best of six 3-pointers but couldn’t prevent the Lakers from losing for the 11th time in 15 games.

Los Angeles played without LeBron James (ankle). It was his fourth absence of the season.

Austin Reaves scored 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting before fouling out for the Lakers. Rui Hachimura had 17 points, and Anthony Davis added 15 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists and blocked four shots.

The Jazz connected on 45.2 percent of their shots and were 12 of 37 from 3-point range. Utah held a 52-40 rebounding edge.

Los Angeles shot 50 percent from the floor, including 13 of 29 from behind the arc. Christian Wood had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers, and Taurean Prince added 12 points.

Los Angeles led 79-75 after a 3-pointer by Russell with 7:29 left in the third quarter. Utah responded with 10 straight points, and Kris Dunn capped the run with a trey to give the Jazz a six-point lead with 5:48 left.

Utah led 100-95 entering the fourth quarter before the Lakers moved within 105-103 on two free throws by Hachimura with 9:46 remaining.

Los Angeles later trailed by five midway through the final stanza before the Jazz scored six unanswered points. The last two points came when Clarkson delivered a lob that Sexton slammed through the rim to make it 120-109 with 4:19 remaining.

Russell converted a three-point play and drained a 3-pointer in a span of 68 seconds as the Lakers crept within 122-115 with three minutes to play. But a basket by Clarkson and two free throws by Sexton put it away for Utah.

Russell scored 18 first-half points as the Lakers led 67-64 at the break. Clarkson had 16 points in the half for Utah. – Rappler.com