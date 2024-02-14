Warriors sought LeBron James at trade deadline – report

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LEGENDS. Lakers forward LeBron James (left) and Warriors guard Stephen Curry dap up after the game.

The Warriors reportedly attempted to convince the Lakers to part with LeBron James during the trade deadline in what could have been a mega blockbuster deal

The Golden State Warriors explored a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire LeBron James at last week’s trade deadline, ESPN reported Wednesday, February 14.

During what the report characterized as a “clandestine 24-hour window” that included owner-to-owner conversations, the Warriors attempted to convince the Lakers to part with James.

However, both James and the Lakers were unwilling to explore a blockbuster deal to pair the 39-year-old All-Star with longtime rival Stephen Curry, per the report.

Warriors forward Draymond Green encouraged team owner Joe Lacob to reach out to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, according to ESPN.

There was speculation earlier this month that James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, was frustrated in LA and might be looking for greener pastures.

His agent, Rich Paul, announced publicly that the rumors were untrue and insisted that “we aren’t asking to be” traded.

James is averaging 24.8 points, 7.8 assists, and 7.2 rebounds in 49 starts this season. He is scheduled to start in his 20th consecutive NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 18, in Indianapolis.

James has a $51.4 million player option on his contract with the Lakers for the 2024-2025 season. He has until June 29 to exercise the option. – Rappler.com