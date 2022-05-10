Kai Sotto to attend ‘dozen’ workouts with NBA teams ahead of draft – report

NBA DREAM. Kai Sotto aims to turn heads after his NBL stint with the Adelaide 36ers.

Filipino big man Kai Sotto needs to ramp up his on-court work as he still ranks low in several NBA mock drafts

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto will get a shot at impressing NBA teams ahead of the rookie draft in June.

The 7-foot-3 big man is set to attend a “dozen” workouts with NBA teams starting May 23, league insider Adam Zagoria reported on Tuesday, May 10.

Eyeing to become the first homegrown Filipino to make it to the NBA, Sotto showcased his wares in the National Basketball League in Australia.

Sotto ended his first NBL season with averages of 7.5 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Adelaide 36ers, who finished seventh in the 10-team tournament with a 10-18 record.

His NBL career-highs are 21 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 blocks.

Sotto, though, has much work to do as he ranks low in several NBA mock drafts.

ESPN has the 19-year-old as the 100th best available player in the draft, while Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated do not have him in their list of top 60 and top 100 players, respectively.

As Sotto tries to turn heads, big men Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga, Paolo Banchero of Duke, and Jabari Smith of Auburn are expected to land in the top three.

