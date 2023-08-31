LOOK: Warriors superstar Klay Thompson lands in Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NBA star Klay Thompson, along with his Golden State Warriors teammate Kevon Looney, arrive in the Philippines to grace the ANTA Shock The Game 2023 National Finals

MANILA, Philippines – With the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila now in full-swing, another NBA star has landed on Philippine soil on Thursday, August 31.

Four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors touched down in Manila in the wee hours of Thursday for the ANTA Squad Asia Tour 2023.

Thompson is joined by his Warriors teammate and fellow ANTA ambassador Kevon Looney for the two-day festivity that will see the duo grace the ANTA Shock The Game-Philippines 2023 National Finals at the SM Megamall Fashion Hall on Thursday afternoon.

The five-time NBA All-Star Thompson will also launch his latest signature basketball sneaker, the KT9, at the newly opened ANTA Basketball Store at SM Aura, before wrapping up his first visit to the country with the Shooter 11-Camp, featuring PBA, UAAP, and NCAA athletes. – Rappler.com