Steph Curry gives LeBron James a massive trolling at ESPYs

Warriors star Steph Curry just can’t stop throwing shade at LeBron James and the Lakers during the ESPYs awards show

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

Stephen Curry promised to deliver heat at the ESPYs, and he did just that to start his hosting gig.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, he’s on the receiving end of the Golden State Warriors star’s hilarious trolling.

Early in the show, Curry shared how he is just the second NBA player to host the said awards ceremony, following LeBron who did it in 2007. However, he really had to remind everyone that when James hosted it, he was coming off an NBA Finals loss.

Of course it is still fresh in everyone’s mind what Curry and his Warriors accomplished last June of 2022.

“I’m the second NBA player to host this award show. LeBron James hosted this show back in 2007 after losing the NBA Finals. So yes… yes, this feels better,” Curry joked, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

Hey, Stephen Curry is not lying. It’s just facts, though it could be quite painful for LeBron James to remember his first NBA Finals and the bitter defeat that came with the Spurs sweep.

Fans and haters alike have to give it to Curry, however. He certainly earned the right to talk smack and troll others about winning rings, especially after all the criticisms and hate he and the Warriors have received over the past two years.

If there is one “comforting” fact for LeBron, it’s that he’s not the only one receiving trash talk from Curry. Not even NFL legend and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady could escape the trolling from Steph.

"I'm the second NBA player to host this award show. LeBron James hosted this show back in 2007 after losing the NBA Finals. So yes… yes, this feels better."



Steph Curry came out with the LeBron jokes early 🤣pic.twitter.com/FZdx4Ze0vP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 21, 2022

Curry also had a lot of jokes about the Los Angeles Lakers. LA was an obvious target for Steph, and his jabs just kept on coming.

Toward the latter part of the evening, the Warriors stud took another shot at the Lakers, this time referencing how their fans don’t usually watch their games closely:

“We’re in the fourth quarter of the show which means all the LA fans are finally here,” Curry said. “Appreciate y’all showing up. It also means all the Miami fans are already gone so thanks for coming.”

"We're in the 4th quarter of the show which means all the LA fans are finally here. Appreciate y'all showing up. It also means all the Miami fans are already gone so thanks for coming."



🗣️ Stephen Curry taking shots at fan basespic.twitter.com/RmeUpBPLSG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 21, 2022

Curry also couldn’t help but take a jab at the Miami Heat and their fanbase here. As if throwing shade at Laker Nation was not enough, Steph just had to obliterate Heat supporters as well.

Earlier in the night, Curry also destroyed the Boston Celtics with a little help from Kevin Hart. Steph relayed that the renowned comedian wanted him to start off his opening skit by saying that he was the “proud daddy” of the Celtics. Savage.

All in all, it was a very successful hosting night for the multi-talented Stephen Curry. Oh, and he also ended up winning the ESPY award for the Best Player in the NBA for 2022. – Rappler.com