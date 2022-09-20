CSB dominates Perpetual to remain spotless; LPU outlasts EAC for 3rd straight victory

LEADING THE WAY. CSB star Will Gozum in the NCAA Season 98 men's basketball tournament.

CSB star big man Will Gozum leads the undefeated Blazers anew over Perpetual while Mac Guadana waxes hot from deep to help lift LPU over winless EAC

MANILA, Philippines – The CSB Blazers continued their hot start in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament as they made quick work of the Perpetual Altas, 81-64, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City on Tuesday, September 20.

The Blazers banked on a strong third-quarter wave, where they converted on 13 of their 19 field goal attempts, including 6-of-9 from beyond the arc, to increase their slim 1-point halftime lead, 33-32, to 23 big points, 65-42, at the end of the period.

CSB then maintained its double-digit lead the rest of the way as it remained spotless in three games.

“It feels nice to be winning but we can’t look at the record,” said CSB head coach Charles Tiu.

“It’s such a long season right now, anything can happen in the next few games and in the second round.”

Will Gozum led the Blazers’ onslaught with a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Miguel Corteza and Rob Nayve delivered 15 and 12 points, respectively.

For the Altas, Rey Barcuma topscored with 14 points, while Kim Aurin and Marcus Nitura had 13 and 12, respectively, as they fell to 1-2 in the standings.

Meanwhile, the LPU Pirates also earned their third straight victory after outlasting the EAC Generals in the second game, 74-67.

Mac Guadana, who sank the cold-blooded dagger trey that extended the Pirates’ lead to its biggest at 14 points, 72-58, with just 2:30 to play, finished with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from deep, while Alvin Peñafiel also came up with 12 markers.

On the other side, Allen Liwag paced the Generals in the loss with a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds.

LPU tied the Arellano Chiefs at the No. 2 spot with a 3-1 slate, while EAC stayed winless at 0-4.

The Scores

First Game

CSB 81 – Gozum 16, Corteza 15, Nayve 12, Marcos 7, Flores 7, Oczon 6, Pasturan 6, Cullar 2, Sangco 2, Dimayuga 2, Cajucom 2, Davis 2, Mara 2, Carlos 0, Lepalam 0.

Perpetual 64 – Barcuma 14, Aurin 13, Nitura 12, Flores 8, Abis 6, Omega 4, Martel 3, Egan 2, Razon 2, Ferreras 0, Cuevas 0, Roque 0.

Quarters: 13-17, 33-32, 65-42, 81-64.

Second Game

LPU 74 – Guadana 12, Penafiel 12, Navarro 10, Barba 9, Montano 8, Bravo 6, Valdez 4, Villegas 4, Cunanan 3, Omandac 3, Umali 2, Larupay 1, Aviles 0.

EAC 67 – Liwag 18, Cosejo 15, Luciano 11, Ad. Doria 8, Robin 4, Quinal 3, An. Doria 3, Cosa 2, Dominguez 2, Bajon 1, Gurtiza 0, Tolentino 0, Balowa 0.

Quarters: 12-12, 34-35, 57-49, 74-67.