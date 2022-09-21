San Beda survives San Sebastian fightback; JRU scores upset

San Beda arrests San Sebastian’s comeback bid from 23 points down, while JRU pulls off an upset over Arellano with a Rys de la Rosa game-winner

MANILA, Philippines – San Beda weathered a San Sebastian fightback from a 23-point hole to carve out a 78-71 victory and rediscover its winning ways Wednesday, September 21, in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Determined to rebound from last Saturday’s stunning 89-81 loss to Lyceum, San Beda ran out the gates early with a 25-2 lead.

The Stags, however, stormed back behind Jessie Sumoda, Ken Villapando and rookie Rhinwill Yambing to cut the deficit to 57-59 entering the payoff period.

San Sebastian, however, could not break the two-point barrier until the end.

JRU, though, completed its upset bid as the Bombers stunned the Arellano Chiefs, 70-67, in the second game.

Rys de la Rosa knocked in the game-winning triple from the left corner with 4.8 seconds left to cap the Bombers’ huge rally from 16 points down, 55-39.

Arellano’s Danielle Mallari tied the game for the last time at 67, before Dela Rosa’s lone basket of the game turned out to be the clincher.

Joshua Guiab posted a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the JRU in dealing Arellano just its second loss in five games.

William Sy (13 points, 6 rebounds), Marwin Dionisio (12 points, 6 rebounds), and JL de los Santos (10 points, 11 boards, 6 assists) also played key roles in a 21-0 blast that turned the Bombers’ 42-56 deficit into a 63-56 lead midway in the fourth quarter.

JRU improved to 2-2 along with San Beda and San Sebastian.

San Beda oach Yuri Escueta gave credit to James Kwekuteye, who led the Red Lions with 20 points, 3 steals and 3 rebounds, for his hustle in the game to complement his scoring.

“I know he can score but one thing I appreciate what he is doing right now is his defensive side,” said Escueta of Kwekuteye.

“He is working his effort defensively in getting rebounds. Offensively, he is trying to look where the open teammates are. He is trying to read what the defense is giving plus making good decisions on offense.”

Peter Alfaro added 11 points and 3 rebounds, Tony Ynot had 10 points, 6 boards, and 4 assists, while JB Bahio had a double-double outing of 10 points and 10 rebounds to go with two blocks and two steals for San Beda.

Sumoda finished with 19 points and 6 boards, Villapando had 13 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, and 2 assists while Yambing also scored 13 points to go with 5 boards and 2 steals for the Stags.

After a solid game in San Sebastian’s one-point win over Mapua, Rommel Calahat was held to just 3 points on 1-of-6 shooting from the field.

The Scores

First Game

San Beda 78 – Kwekuteye 20, Alfaro 11, Bahio 10, Ynot 10, Cortez 6, Tagala 6, Cometa 4, Jopia 4, Andrada 4, Cuntapay 3, Visser 0.

San Sebastian 71 – Sumoda 19, Villapando 13, Yambing 13, Desoyo 4, Felebrico 4, Escobido 4, Calahat 3, Shanoda 3, Altamirano 3, Are 3, Una 1, Suico 1, Cosari 0, Concha 0.

Quarters: 30-11, 46-36, 59-57, 78-71.

Second Game

JRU 70 – Guiab 17, Sy 13, Dionisio 12, Delos Santos 10, Miranda 7, Dela Rosa 4, Celis 3, Amores 2, Arenal 2, Medina 0, Villarin 0, Joson 0, De Jesus 0.

Arellano 67 – Doromal 24, Menina 13, Flores 8, Mallari 7, Tolentino 7, Oliva 6, Abastillas 2, Punzalan 0, Oftana 0, Domingo 0.

Quarters: 23-21, 35-36, 45-56, 70-67.

– Rappler.com