Online videos show Chinese runner being gifted win in Beijing half marathon

DUBIOUS. Chinese runner He Jie, Ethiopian Dejene Hailu Bikila and Kenyans Robert Keter and Willy Mnangat take part in a half-marathon in Beijing, China on April 14, 2024.

Three African runners competing in the Beijing half marathon appear to allow China's He Jie to get in front and win the race

Beijing authorities are investigating Beijing’s half-marathon held on Sunday, April 14, after footage shared online showed three African runners appearing to slow down near the finish line to allow China’s He Jie to overtake them and win.

He won in a time of 1:03:44, a second ahead of Ethiopian Dejene Hailu Bikila and Kenyans Robert Keter and Willy Mnangat, who all tied for the second place.

Videos, which Reuters was attempting to verify, showed the three African runners waving He, who was slightly behind them, in front and gesturing towards the finish line. All four had run together for the entire race of just over 13 miles.

Beijing officials are probing yesterday's half-marathon after video footage surfaced, revealing Kenyan athletes Robert Keter, Willy Mnangat, and Ethiopian runner Hailu Bikila intentionally facilitating China’s He Jie's victory. It's in our DNA pic.twitter.com/Cu3hXt9k9m — Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) April 15, 2024

He, a member of China’s marathon team and national marathon record holder.

The event’s organizer – the Beijing Sports Competition Management and International Exchange Center – referred a Reuters enquiry to the half-marathon’s organizing committee.

The Beijing Sports Bureau, the municipal body in charge of sports, said an investigation was under way and the findings would be published later.

The state-controlled Global Times newspaper said He’s performance “drew skepticism as the three African runners seem to deliberately slow down for He to catch up.”

But many comments on social media were scathing, calling the race “embarrassing” or a “performance.”

Distance running is increasingly popular in China but races have a checkered history of cheating and poor organization.

In Shenzhen’s 2018 half-marathon, 258 participants were caught cheating. Most had taken shortcuts while some wore fake bibs and others were imposters. – Rappler.com