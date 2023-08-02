‘Bamboo-trained’ Isabela javelin thrower nails Palarong Pambansa gold

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Baby Jane Santos of Andabuen Elementary School delivers a gold medal for Cagayan Valley in the Palarong Pambansa despite the lack of available equipment for training

MANILA, Philippines – The lack of available equipment hardly deterred Isabela javelin thrower Baby Jane Santos as she trained with bamboo sticks and tree branches on the way to Palarong Pambansa glory.

Santos delivered a gold medal for Cagayan Valley after topping the elementary girls’ javelin throw at the PhilSports Athletics Stadium on Tuesday, August 1.

The product of Andabuen Elementary School in Benito Soliven, Isabela recorded 31.27 meters for the crown, besting Julie Ann Cuartocruz of Zamboanga Peninsula and Jeanne Epino of Bicol Region.

In the lead-up to the games, Santos and her coaches Ferdinand Laggui Jr. and Nora Pauig – who teach in Santa Maria which is two hours away from Benito Soliven – needed to be resourceful with no javelin at hand for training.

“We video called her parents and her older sister who has a cellphone and we asked them to get bamboos that will not exceed the weight of a javelin,” said Laggui in Filipino.

“If there were no bamboos, we used branches of ipil-ipil for practice.”

A daughter of farmers, Santos said she developed her strength by helping her parents plant corn and carrying buckets of water.

“It was discovered in a school-based meet that she is a strong thrower,” said Laggui.

Laggui and Pauig hope Santos’ triumph opens a door of opportunities for her, including scholarships and grants from the local government.

After witnessing national team members training around the area, Santos said she wants to join their ranks someday. – Rappler.com