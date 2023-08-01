MEDAL TALLY: Palarong Pambansa 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A total of 17 regions battle it out for top honors in the country’s biggest grassroots sporting event

MANILA, Philippines – Over a thousand medals are up for grabs as the Palarong Pambansa returns from July 31 to August 5 after a four-year hiatus.

Hosted by Marikina City, a total of 17 regions slug it out for top honors in the elementary and secondary divisions for the overall crown of the country’s biggest grassroots sporting event.

Here is the medal tally:

– Rappler.com