CVIRAA 2024: Cebu City crowned overall regional champion

VICTOR. Cebu City was officially declared the champion of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet 2024 at the G Mall of Cebu in Cebu City on Thursday, May 9.

CEBU, Philippines – Cebu City captured the overall regional championship after a dominant showing as the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet 2024 came to a close on Thursday, May 9.

In the final medal tally, Cebu City garnered the highest medal count with 118 gold, 75 silver, and 80 bronze medals, celebrating the feat in front of thousands of delegates and athletes from different parts of Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Bohol, and Cebu City during the event’s grand finale at the G Mall of Cebu on Thursday afternoon.

Dumaguete City came in a distant second with 41 gold, 46 silver, and 33 bronze medals, followed by Bohol with 39 gold, 51 silver, and 59 bronze medals.

The Queen City of the South managed to better its previous haul of 110 gold, 93 silver, and 84 bronze medals in CVIRAA 2023.

The previous regional athletic meet was held in Carcar City in the southern part of Cebu.

Raising the bar

Cebu City Sports Commission chairman John Pages told Rappler on Thursday evening that as the city closes the regional sporting event, preparations for the Palarong Pambansa 2024 in July will be set in motion.

Among the top priorities, according to Pages, will be the additional improvements to playing facilities and reinforcement of medical response divisions.

The city sports commission head admitted that during the course of the competitions, they came across a few challenges, including medical emergencies. Despite this, Pages clarified that reports of health-related incidents and athlete injuries were immediately addressed by their assigned response teams.

“We’re going to be doing a lot of post-event evaluations and a lot of improvements are still to come so we can raise the bar even higher when it comes to the national meet,” Pages said.

Turnover

During the finale, the City of Bayawan accepted the official turnover of the CVIRAA banner, marking the next destination of the regional sporting event in Negros Oriental.

“We are so excited and happy to accept this challenge and to showcase to you our humble city,” said Bayawan City Councilor Rusmar Ian Tijing, who spoke on behalf of Bayawan City Mayor John Raymond Jr. during the turnover.

In the official medal tally, Bayawan ranked seventh with 24 gold, 13 silver, and 19 bronze medals.

– Rappler.com