Agatha Uvero confirms split with Paul Desiderio

SEPARATE WAYS. Paul Desiderio and Agatha Uvero break up a year after having a baby.

‘It's not breakup season, for some it's loving yourself season,’ says Agatha Uvero as the model confirms her breakup with PBA player and former UP Maroons star Paul Desiderio

MANILA, Philippines – Model and former UAAP courtside reporter Agatha Uvero confirmed she’s no longer in a relationship with PBA player Paul Desiderio.

“Me and Paul Desiderio are no longer together, we have gone our separate ways for a while now. I hope everyone respects this decision and helps us move on,” Uvero posted on her social media account on Thursday night, June 2.

Desiderio and Uvero, who were engaged last November 2019, have a one-year-old son.

Just last Tuesday, Desiderio announced he will “need to leave basketball for a year” as the Blackwater guard suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear just days before the new PBA season tips off.

“It’s not breakup season, for some it’s loving yourself season,” said Uvero.

Their breakup came just a week after sports power couple Alyssa Valdez and Kiefer Ravena separated following a six-year relationship. Several showbiz personalities also recently announced their split.

It's not breakup season, for some it's loving yourself season 😌 — Jean Agatha (@agathauvero) June 2, 2022

Desiderio rose to fame in 2018 when he led the UP Maroons to the UAAP finals for the first time in 32 years.

He dated Uvero, who was also UP’s courtside reporter, in college. The couple got engaged in 2019 and had a baby last year. – Rappler.com