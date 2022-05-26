Alyssa Valdez camp addresses Kiefer Ravena breakup rumors, requests for privacy

PRIVACY PLEASE. Alyssa Valdez asks fans to quit speculating on her relationship status with Kiefer Ravena

Alyssa Valdez requests the public to stop speculating on the status of her six-year relationship with fellow sports star Kiefer Ravena

MANILA, Philippines – After six years of dating, sports stars Alyssa Valdez and Kiefer Ravena may have broken up.

Valdez’s representatives VMG Asia put out a statement on Thursday, May 26, which neither confirmed nor denied the breakup rumors swirling around social media, and only asked the public to stop speculating about the situation.

“We appreciate the concern, but this decision does not involve any other party. Let us avoid making up stories and spreading false rumors,” the statement read. “We hope that everyone can respect Alyssa’s decision to keep things private.”

“Thank you to all the fans who have loved and supported Alyssa through the years. We know you will continue to be there for her,” the management continued before saying that this will be the only time Valdez and her camp will ever address the issue.

Other news outlets and sports personalities have since gone ahead and confirmed the breakup, including sports anchor and former volleyball player Gretchen Ho.

Ravena, who had Valdez on his Instagram profile photo for quite some time, recently changed it to feature him and his brother Thirdy, and has not made any statement on the matter.

Valdez also changed her profile photo, and the pair have apparently unfollowed each other on the platform. She has also refrained from making any personal statements apart from echoing her management’s requests.

Valdez and Ravena – both superstar products of the Ateneo Blue Eagles – have long been pillars of the Philippine national teams for volleyball and basketball, respectively. – Rappler.com