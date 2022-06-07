Andre Paras retires from PBA to focus on acting career

DIFFERENT ENDEAVOR. Andre Paras bids Blackwater farewell to focus on his acting career.

Andre Paras formally leaves the PBA after just one season with Blackwater

MANILA, Philippines – It has been a short-lived PBA career for Andre Paras.

The second-generation PBA player formally retired from the league on Monday, June 6, after just one season with Blackwater, to focus on his acting career.

Paras informed Bossing team owner Dioceldo Sy of his immediate retirement through a letter.

“I would like to thank you for all the great opportunities you have given me at Blackwater Bossing,” wrote the son of PBA legend Benjie Paras.

The 26-year-old big man initially took a leave of absence from the team following his rookie season before he decided to finally call it quits.

“I have enjoyed working with the team and management and I am ready to move on to the next phase of my life and continue my acting career.”

Blackwater selected Paras in the third round of the PBA Season 46 Draft as the 27th overall pick.

He averaged 2.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in his lone season in the PBA, which saw the Bossing win just one game after enduring a historic skid of 29 straight losses.

Although Blackwater lost a big man following Paras’ retirement, the team still bolstered its frontcourt unit with the addition of top pick Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and veteran Yousef Taha.

The Bossing will open their Season 47 campaign against defending Philippine Cup champion TNT Tropang Giga on Thursday, June 9, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City. – Rappler.com