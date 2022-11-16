Meralco spoils Chot Reyes, Mikey Williams return with comeback win over TNT

UNBEATEN. Meralco has not lost since it brought in KJ McDaniels as a replacement import.

KJ McDaniels and Raymond Almazan conspire to steer Meralco to its third straight win – a victory that pushed the Bolts back to the playoff picture

MANILA, Philippines – Meralco spoiled the return of Chot Reyes and his TNT players from their Gilas Pilipinas duty after hacking out a 97-91 win in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, November 16.

Reyes, Roger Pogoy, and Poy Erram powered the Philippines to a sweep of the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers this month following a pair of road victories over Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

But they failed to replicate their winning ways in their PBA comeback, with KJ McDaniels and Raymond Almazan conspiring to steer the Bolts to their third straight victory – a triumph that pushed them back to the playoff picture.

McDaniels delivered 26 points, 15 rebounds, and 4 assists as Meralco remained unbeaten since he joined the squad as a replacement import for Johnny O’Bryant, whose stint with the team saw it suffer a 1-5 start.

Almazan backstopped McDaniels with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 blocks, taking over late by scattering 13 points in the final period as the Bolts climbed to seventh place after tying the Tropang Giga with a 4-5 record.

TNT trailed by a single possession with two minutes left, 88-90, before Meralco scored 5 straight points – 3 coming from Almazan – to secure the win.

Aaron Black also shone for the Bolts with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists, Bong Quinto put up 13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals, while Chris Banchero added 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals.

Import Cameron Oliver churned out a monster double-double of 25 points, 20 rebounds, and 5 blocks for a Tropang Giga side that squandered an 11-point lead, 41-30, in the second quarter.

Meralco sliced its deficit to 54-49 at halftime and 73-74 at the end of the third period before seizing the upper hand in the final canto behind timely buckets from Almazan.

The loss also put to waste a solid game from TNT star Mikey Williams in his first game back after he got suspended for missing practice without prior notice.

Williams wound up with 20 points, although he coughed up a game-high 6 turnovers.

The Scores

Meralco 97 – McDaniels 26, Almazan 21, Black 17, Quinto 13, Banchero 10, Mlaiksi 9, Pascual 1, Jose 0, Pasaol 0, Caram 0, Hodge 0.

TNT 91 – Oliver 25, M.Williams 20, Castro 19, Erram 10, Oftana 6, K.Williams 5, Pogoy 4, Khobuntin 2, Heruela 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

Quarters: 21-23, 49-54, 73-74, 97-91.

– Rappler.com