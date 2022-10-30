Phoenix survives TNT for 5th straight win as Mikey Williams suspended

ICE IN HIS VEINS. Tyler Tio drains the win-sealing free throws for Phoenix.

Phoenix preserves the longest active win streak in the PBA as TNT misses the presence of suspended guard Mikey Williams

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – Tyler Tio proved clutch as Phoenix took down a TNT side missing star guard Mikey Williams following a gritty 91-88 victory in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center on Sunday, October 30.

Despite being limited to just 6 points, Tio delivered when it mattered most, knocking down the win-sealing free throws that allowed the Fuel Masters to clinch their fifth straight triumph.

The rookie from Ateneo grabbed the rebound after Roger Pogoy missed the potential go-ahead layup for the Tropang Giga and coolly sank his foul shots with 2.6 ticks left for the final score.

Import Cameron Oliver the missed the game-tying three-pointer for TNT as Phoenix preserved the longest active win streak behind key performances from Kaleb Wesson and Encho Serrano.

Wesson finished with 23 points, 17 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 blocks, while Serrano chalked up 16 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists off the bench.

The Tropang Giga played without Williams, who got suspended for one week without pay after skipping practice without notice.

The Scores

Phoenix 91 – Wesson 23, Serrano 16, Mocon 13, Jazul 12, Lojera 6, Camacho 6, Anthony 6, Tio 6, Pascual 3, Muyang 0, Manganti 0, Rios 0, Garcia 0, Robles 0.

TNT 88 – Oftana 27, Pogoy 22, Oliver 20, Khobuntin 8, Castro 6, Montalbo 3, K. Williams 2, Heruela 0, Alejandro 0, Erram 0, Macelo 0.

Quarters: 17-7, 47-38, 74-71, 91-88.

– Rappler.com