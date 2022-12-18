Brownlee joins 5,000-point club as Ginebra drubs Magnolia, closes in on finals

Justin Brownlee becomes only the fifth import in PBA history to score at least 5,000 points as Barangay Ginebra earns a 2-1 lead against Magnolia in the semifinals

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Brownlee notched a new milestone and Barangay Ginebra zeroed in on a finals return in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup with a 103-80 whipping of Magnolia at the PhilSports Arena on Sunday, December 18.

Brownlee became only the fifth import in PBA history to score at least 5,000 points after erupting for 38 points on top of 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals as the Gin Kings earned a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Setting the tone in the romp with 20 points in the first half, the two-time Best Import joined an elite club that includes Norman Black, Bobby Parks, Sean Chambers, and Lee Massey.

Brownlee scattered 13 points in their second-quarter breakaway that saw Ginebra outscore the Hotshots 32-19 in the period to build a commanding 49-34 advantage at halftime.

The Gin Kings never looked back and enjoyed a lead as big as 25 points in the fourth quarter, 103-78, as Magnolia fell apart following the abrupt exit of star guard Paul Lee.

Lee, who buried the buzzer-beating floater in the Hotshots’ 96-95 victory last Friday that knotted the series at 1-1, saw action for just two minutes in Game 3 before he left early in the opening quarter due to flu-like symptoms.

Without Lee, Magnolia got limited to just 80 points, its lowest in the playoffs this conference.

LA Tenorio backstopped Brownlee in scoring, treating the loud crowd that included celebrities Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, and Zanjoe Marudo, to his finest game of the conference as he dropped 20 points and 4 assists.

Now at No. 3 in the all-time PBA three-pointers list, Tenorio continued his climb after going 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Scottie Thompson also delivered in the win with 12 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks, while Jamie Malonzo and Christian Standhardinger tallied 8 points each and combined for 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals.

Jio Jalalon topscored for the Hotshots with 16 points on top of 6 assists and 3 steals.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 103 – Brownlee 38, Tenorio 20, Thompson 12, Standhardinger 8, Malonzo 8, J. Aguilar 6, Gray 2, Pringle 2, Mariano 2, R. Aguilar 2, Pinto 0, Pessumal 0

Magnolia 80 – Jalalon 16, Rakocevic 10, Dionsio 10, Ahanmisi 9, Abueva 8, Wong 8, Barroca 6, Corpuz 4, Mendoza 3, Sangalang 2, Laput 2, Lee 0, Dela Rosa 0, Reavis 0.

Quarters: 17-15, 49-34, 74-61, 103-80.

– Rappler.com