Converge sticking with Jamaal Franklin after monster performance

Coming in as a replacement for Ethan Rusbatch, former NBA player Jamaal Franklin produces a near triple-double outing to help Converge stay unbeaten

MANILA, Philippines – Expect no more import switches for Converge in the near future.

Head coach Aldin Ayo said the FiberXers are sticking with Jamaal Franklin for the PBA Governors’ Cup after bringing him as a replacement for Ethan Rusbatch.

Rusbatch saw action for Converge in its conference-opening win over NorthPort before being replaced by Franklin, who impressed in his PBA debut by showing the way in a 130-115 rout of Terrafirma on Thursday, January 26.

A former NBA player, Franklin finished with a near triple-double of 42 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists in 40 minutes of action.

“I think we’ll go with Jamaal. We’re probably going to stick with him. We’ll make sure that he fits with what we’re doing. We want our execution to get better,” said Ayo in a mix of Filipino and English.

The outstanding performance of the former Memphis Grizzlies guard pleased Ayo, considering Franklin has been with the team for only a couple of days.

“Jamaal played well. But of course he is still adjusting. Hopefully in our next practices, he’ll be able to adjust to our system,” said Ayo.

“But he played a good game. He was making all those extra passes to our locals. Good thing is our locals converted their shots.”

Franklin said the FiberXers are capable of accomplishing great things once they develop their chemistry.

“After more repetition and more playing and more practice, I think that we’re going to be very special as a team, because in just two practices, we’ve looked good,” said Franklin.

Franklin will have his mettle tested against the best defensive team this season as Converge shoots for a 3-0 record against Magnolia on Sunday, January 29, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo. – Rappler.com