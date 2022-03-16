PBA
PBA Governors' Cup

Departing Alaska stays alive, drags NLEX to do-or-die

Delfin Dioquino
MANILA, Philippines – Alaskas extended its farewell tour in the PBA Governors’ Cup after dragging NLEX to a do-or-die duel with a 93-79 win in the quarterfinals at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, March 16.

Facing a twice-to-beat disadvantage, the Aces erased a 16-point deficit and held off the Road Warriors in the second half behind a balanced attack to stay alive in their final PBA conference.

Debuting import Mark St. Fort, a last-minute replacement for Olu Ashaolu, held his own for Alaska with a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds, while Jeron Teng churned out 16 points and 6 rebounds.

Abu Tratter chimed in 12 points and 10 rebounds in the win, which also saw Mike Tolomia drain 10 crucial points. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
