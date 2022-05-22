Led by Almond Vosotros and Samboy de Leon, the TNT Tropang Giga complete a six-game sweep of the PBA 3x3 opening leg

MANILA, Philippines – TNT paraded a new team but the result was just the same as the Tropang Giga again won the opening leg of the PBA 3×3 Third Conference Sunday, May 22, at Robinsons Magnolia.

The Tropang Giga dominated Barangay Ginebra Kings from the get-go to hack out an 18-15 win in the finals and receive the top purse of P100,000.

Samboy de Leon topscored with 7 points, while main man Almond Vosotros, and new acquisitions Ping Exciminiano and Gryan Mendoza took care of the rest for TNT, which also topped Leg 1 of the first and second conferences.

The Tropang Giga completed a six-game sweep of the tournament, including a perfect 3-0 record in pool play to emerge the top seed in Pool A.

They bundled out San Miguel Beer in the first round of the knockout stage, 21-18, and then turned back Purefoods TJ Giants in the semis, 21-13, to make the championship round.

The Kings lost stalwarts Encho Serrano, Jollo Go, and Jayson David in last week’s PBA Draft, but were still good enough to reach the finals behind the quartet of Denice Villamor and Mikey Cabahug, along with new players Leo de Vera and Martin Gozum.

In the quarterfinals, Ginebra edged out Platinum Karaoke, 21-20, and then survived Meralco Bolts in the semis, 13-10, to arrange the title showdown with TNT.

Ginebra brought home the runner-up purse of P50,000.

Joseph Erioubu and Pao Javelona combined for half of Purefoods’ output as the Giants nipped Meralco, 19-17, to take third place.

Eriobu finished with 9 and Javelona added 8 to help the team garner the P30,000 prize money.

The Scores

Third place

Purefoods 19 – Eriobu 9, Javelona 8, Bonsubre 1, Mendoza 1.

Meralco 17 – Sedurifa 7, Maiquez 6, Sabellina 3, Batino 1.

Finals

TNT 18 – De Leon 7, Mendoza 5, Vosotros 4, Exciminiano 2.

Ginebra 15 – De Vera 7, Villamor 4, Gozum 3, Cabahug 1.

– Rappler.com