Jericho Cruz feels ejected fan crossed the line with heckling in Game 2

FLOATER. Jericho Cruz in action for the San Miguel Beermen in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

San Miguel guard Jericho Cruz says he can 'take the heat' from fans, but he draws the line when his family gets involved

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel guard Jericho Cruz has no problem being the subject of heckling and taunting by fans.

But not when they cross the line.

Cruz requested a spectator to be ejected from the Araneta Coliseum during the fourth quarter of their 95-94 win over Meralco in Game 2 of the PBA Philippine Cup finals on Friday, June 7.

“Fans can curse at me and I’ll still be okay with it because this is our job. Nothing personal,” said Cruz in Filipino. “Just do not include our parents, our children, and our wives because that is different. I’m a family man.”

“But if it is just me, no problem. I can take the heat.”

The incident happened early in the fourth quarter when Cruz heard hostile remarks from a spectator at courtside after he got inadvertently elbowed in the head by Chris Newsome with under nine minutes remaining.

Cruz and the San Miguel staff told PBA officials about the fan, who got eventually escorted out of the venue.

“We have security here in the PBA. I’m happy that they responded immediately. It is about protecting the players,” said Cruz. “I have no problems being cursed at, just do not bring my family into it.”

Despite the hurtful words, Cruz said he somehow feels bad about the fan, especially the fact that the game came down to the wire.

“If I see him again, I’ll talk to him and I’ll say sorry,” said Cruz. “Of course I still want to see him watch and cheer for his favorite team.”

“But next time… it is okay to talk, just leave our families out of it.”

The win allowed San Miguel to tie the best-of-seven affair at 1-1 as it heads into Game 3 on Sunday, June 9, at the same venue with hopes of seizing control of the series. – Rappler.com