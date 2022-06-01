Joe Devance, 12-time champion, retires from PBA

RETIRED. Joe Devance hangs up his spurs after 15 years in the PBA.

MANILA, Philippines – Joe Devance has called it quits.

The 40-year-old announced on Wednesday, June 1, that he is retiring from the PBA after a decorated career that saw him win 12 championships, including a rare Grand Slam.

“I have spent 30 years playing basketball and the past 16 years playing professional basketball in the [PBA],” he wrote on Instagram. “I have made and built so many relationships within that time that will remain in my memories for a lifetime.”

“All the battles that I went through with all of my brothers in my career have led me to this time. I’m sad to say that now is the time to call it a career.”

Devance joined the PBA as the Welcoat Dragons’ No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 draft, although his stint there proved to be short-lived as he got traded to the Alaska Aces a year later.

The Filipino-American forward played a pivotal role under the tutelage of coach Tim Cone and keyed the Aces to the 2010 Fiesta Conference title.

After three seasons at Alaska, Devance signed with the B-Meg Llamados through a series of trades and joined forces with Cone anew.

Teaming up with the “Big Three” of James Yap, Marc Pingris, and PJ Simon, Devance helped the Purefoods franchise win five PBA crowns, with the San Mig Coffee Mixers completing a Grand Slam in the 2013-2014 season.

Devance captured six more PBA championships as an elder statesman for Barangay Ginebra as he reunited with Cone for his last six seasons in the league.

“I came into the PBA unsure of myself, not knowing if I will be able to make it, and now leaving the PBA with 12 championships! I have said it before and I’ll say it again, I am blessed!” Devance said.

Devance, an eight-time All-Star and a three-time Mythical Second Team member, said he plans to spend his retirement years with his family.

“I gave the game of basketball my body, mind and soul everything I had. Now is the time to focus on my kids and family. I want to thank all of the teams that I was a part of for believing in me.” – Rappler.com