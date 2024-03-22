For the fans: Gallent wants competitive show in PBA All-Star Game

PBA
Delfin Dioquino

CONTEST. Robert Bolick and Calvin Oftana in action in the 2023 PBA All-Star Game.

PBA Images

If the past is any indication, the PBA All-Star Game in Bacolod City promises to be a compelling one

BACOLOD, Philippines – The PBA All-Star Game is first and foremost for the fans, so Team Mark head coach Jorge Gallent aims to do them justice by putting on a competitive show.

Gallent looks to avoid a repeat of the lackluster play that plagued the last NBA All-Star Game as his side battles Team Japeth in the main event of the mid-season spectacle at the University of St. La Salle gym here on Sunday, March 24.

The previous NBA All-Star Game drew critical reactions from fans due to its lack of excitement, with the East All-Stars crushing the West All-Stars in a record-setting 211-186 rout.

“We really don’t want a game like that. We want the fans to enjoy by being competitive. We just can’t make easy baskets and all of that,” said Gallent, who got voted All-Star head coach for the first time.

“The fans, they spend on tickets to watch not a blowout game but a competitive game.”

If the past is any indication, the PBA All-Star Game promises to be compelling one.

Last year in Passi City, Iloilo, Team Japeth hacked out a 140-136 win over Team Scottie in a match that remained in the balance until the dying seconds thanks to the league introducing a couple of gimmicks, including a four-point line.

Also, the last time Bacolod City hosted the annual festivities in 2008 marked the only time the PBA All-Star Game reached overtime, with former league commissioner Sonny Barrios heeding fans’ requests for an extra period.

The result: the South All-Stars powered by Peter June Simon – who earned MVP honors – nailed a 163-158 victory over the North All-Stars.

“If it comes down to a winning basket, I’m sure they’re going to love it,” said Gallent.

Due to the success of the PBA All-Star Game last year, the league will once again employ a four-point line and reward three points for dunks. – Rappler.com

