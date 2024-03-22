For the fans: Gallent wants competitive show in PBA All-Star Game

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CONTEST. Robert Bolick and Calvin Oftana in action in the 2023 PBA All-Star Game.

If the past is any indication, the PBA All-Star Game in Bacolod City promises to be a compelling one

BACOLOD, Philippines – The PBA All-Star Game is first and foremost for the fans, so Team Mark head coach Jorge Gallent aims to do them justice by putting on a competitive show.

Gallent looks to avoid a repeat of the lackluster play that plagued the last NBA All-Star Game as his side battles Team Japeth in the main event of the mid-season spectacle at the University of St. La Salle gym here on Sunday, March 24.

The previous NBA All-Star Game drew critical reactions from fans due to its lack of excitement, with the East All-Stars crushing the West All-Stars in a record-setting 211-186 rout.

“We really don’t want a game like that. We want the fans to enjoy by being competitive. We just can’t make easy baskets and all of that,” said Gallent, who got voted All-Star head coach for the first time.

“The fans, they spend on tickets to watch not a blowout game but a competitive game.”

Last year in Passi City, Iloilo, Team Japeth hacked out a 140-136 win over Team Scottie in a match that remained in the balance until the dying seconds thanks to the league introducing a couple of gimmicks, including a four-point line.

Also, the last time Bacolod City hosted the annual festivities in 2008 marked the only time the PBA All-Star Game reached overtime, with former league commissioner Sonny Barrios heeding fans’ requests for an extra period.

The result: the South All-Stars powered by Peter June Simon – who earned MVP honors – nailed a 163-158 victory over the North All-Stars.

“If it comes down to a winning basket, I’m sure they’re going to love it,” said Gallent.

Due to the success of the PBA All-Star Game last year, the league will once again employ a four-point line and reward three points for dunks. – Rappler.com