LA Tenorio fined for officiating comments, Franky Johnson, Prince Caperal also punished

MANILA, Philippines – The scathing comments Barangay Ginebra veteran LA Tenorio made following their PBA Philippine Cup playoff exit come with a hefty price.

The PBA slapped Tenorio a fine of P20,000 for saying that a referee decided the outcome of their 106-104 loss to Meralco in Game 3 of their best-of-three quarterfinals.

A fuming Tenorio contested the offensive foul called on teammate Scottie Thompson after he pushed off Cliff Hodge during a layup attempt with 10 ticks left and the Gin Kings going for the equalizer.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial also announced on Wednesday, August 3, that Bolts guard Franky Johnson will be made to pay P20,000 for his involvement in an altercation.

According to Marcial, a referee saw Johnson throw the ball at Ginebra star Christian Standhardinger during the pre-game warmups in Game 2, which led to the two players nearly coming to blows.

Standhardinger, meanwhile, avoided a fine.

Another Gin Kings player has been punished as Prince Caperal will pay a total of P15,000 for committing a flagrant foul penalty 1 in Games 2 and 3.

The PBA initially fined Caperal P5,000 for his flagrant foul on Chris Newsome in Game 2, but increased the penalty after repeating the offense in Game 3 on Alvin Pasaol.

“I told him not to do it again but he did,” Marcial said of Caperal. – Rappler.com