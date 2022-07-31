PBA
Meralco averts disaster, boots out Ginebra in breakthrough playoff win to reach semis

Delfin Dioquino
MANILA, Philippines – Meralco has finally cracked the Barangay Ginebra code.

The Bolts beat the Gin Kings for the first time in a playoff series by way of a thrilling 106-104 win to advance to the semifinals of the PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, July 31.

Chris Newsome put Meralco on his back with a triple-double of 21 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds, and 2 steals, ending years long of heartbreak at the hands of Ginebra.

“We just proved that if you’re relentless, good things will happen,” said Newsome as they arranged a best-of-seven semifinals against top seed San Miguel.

Since their first meeting in the 2016 Governors’ Cup finals, the Gin Kings had gone a perfect 6-0 against the Bolts in their playoff encounters.

Ginebra looked on its way to extending that streak after erasing a 21-point deficit and taking a 104-103 lead behind a crucial LA Tenerio triple with a minute left.

But an unlikely hero came to the rescue for Meralco as big man Raymond Almazan retaliated with a booming trey off a Newsome assist that ultimately clinched the Bolts the breakthrough win.

With a minute left, the Gin Kings had ample time to score the equalizer, but Scottie Thompson got called for an offensive foul during a drive attempt and Stanley Pringle missed the potential game-tying jumper in the dying seconds.

The Scores

Meralco 106 – Newsome 21, Black 17, Hodge 13, Maliksi 12, Quinto 11, Almazan 11, Pasaol 11, Banchero 4, Jose 4, Pascual 2

Barangay Ginebra 104 – Thompson 26, Standhardinger 23, J. Aguilar 21, Pringle 12, Tenorio 12, Pinto 6, Chan 4, Caperal 0, Onwubere 0, Mariano 0.

Quarters: 24-18, 55-42, 85-76, 106-104

– Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
