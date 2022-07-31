Meralco averts disaster, boots out Ginebra in breakthrough playoff win to reach semis

MAIN MAN. Chris Newsome puts Meralco on his back as Meralco finally gets over the hump against Ginebra.

Meralco beats Barangay Ginebra for the first time in a playoff series to advance to the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals, where it will face San Miguel

MANILA, Philippines – Meralco has finally cracked the Barangay Ginebra code.

The Bolts beat the Gin Kings for the first time in a playoff series by way of a thrilling 106-104 win to advance to the semifinals of the PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, July 31.

Chris Newsome put Meralco on his back with a triple-double of 21 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds, and 2 steals, ending years long of heartbreak at the hands of Ginebra.

“We just proved that if you’re relentless, good things will happen,” said Newsome as they arranged a best-of-seven semifinals against top seed San Miguel.

Since their first meeting in the 2016 Governors’ Cup finals, the Gin Kings had gone a perfect 6-0 against the Bolts in their playoff encounters.

Ginebra looked on its way to extending that streak after erasing a 21-point deficit and taking a 104-103 lead behind a crucial LA Tenerio triple with a minute left.

But an unlikely hero came to the rescue for Meralco as big man Raymond Almazan retaliated with a booming trey off a Newsome assist that ultimately clinched the Bolts the breakthrough win.

With a minute left, the Gin Kings had ample time to score the equalizer, but Scottie Thompson got called for an offensive foul during a drive attempt and Stanley Pringle missed the potential game-tying jumper in the dying seconds.

The Scores

Meralco 106 – Newsome 21, Black 17, Hodge 13, Maliksi 12, Quinto 11, Almazan 11, Pasaol 11, Banchero 4, Jose 4, Pascual 2

Barangay Ginebra 104 – Thompson 26, Standhardinger 23, J. Aguilar 21, Pringle 12, Tenorio 12, Pinto 6, Chan 4, Caperal 0, Onwubere 0, Mariano 0.

Quarters: 24-18, 55-42, 85-76, 106-104

