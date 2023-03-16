Lastimosa glad to put EASL disaster behind as TNT resumes fiery PBA run

League-leading TNT picks up where it left off in the PBA Governors' Cup despite coming off a disastrous run in the East Asia Super League Champions Week

MANILA, Philippines – It felt like a nightmare TNT instantly wanted to put behind.

Tropang Giga head coach Jojo Lastimosa heaved a huge sigh of relief as TNT picked up where it left off in the PBA Governors’ Cup despite coming off a disastrous run in the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week.

Representing the PBA in the Japan tournament, the Tropang Giga ended up winless after bowing to Japan B. League club Utsunomiya Brex and Korean Basketball League side Seoul SK Knights by an average of 22 points.

TNT, though, returned to the PBA with aplomb and extended its winning streak to seven games with a 134-110 mauling of NorthPort on Wednesday, March 15.

“We wanted to forget about the EASL,” said Lastimosa in Filipino.

“I was just concerned when we were in the EASL, we were not in a good situation. I was worried about bringing that game over here. Thankfully, we did not.”

That forgettable EASL campaign looked like it left a residue as the Tropang Giga trailed 19-27 against the Batang Pier at the end of the opening quarter.

But TNT found its bearings behind import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Roger Pogoy, as the squad erupted for 90 points in the middle quarters alone en route to improving their league-leading record to 9-1.

Hollis-Jefferson showed the way in the rout with 31 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 assists – the kind of production the Tropang Giga sorely missed in the EASL.

Unable to secure a Japanese visa, Hollis-Jefferson did not play in the EASL as TNT brought back Jalen Hudson and tapped Daniel Ochefu as imports.

“Our only wish is we could have had Rondae as an import and we would have been just fine. That is all I’m going to say,” said Lastimosa.

With the EASL now just a distant memory, the Tropang Giga turn their focus on Barangay Ginebra in the final game of the eliminations that will determine the top seed on Friday, March 17, at the PhilSports Arena. – Rappler.com