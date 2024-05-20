Lassiter trying to stay in the moment as PBA 3-point record looms

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FOLLOW THROUGH. Marcio Lassiter in action for the San Miguel Beermen in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

San Miguel gunner Marcio Lassiter climbs to the No. 3 spot in the PBA all-time three-pointers list after surpassing Ginebra veteran LA Tenorio

MANILA, Philippines – Marcio Lassiter continues to close in on the PBA all-time three-pointers record.

The San Miguel gunner, however, said he is trying not to get caught up in the hoopla of his impending feat after surpassing Barangay Ginebra veteran LA Tenorio for the No. 3 spot.

Lassiter increased his career tally to 1,219 triples to leapfrog Tenorio (1,218) after sinking three treys in a 106-98 win over Rain or Shine that gave the Beermen a 2-0 lead in the Philippine Cup semifinals on Sunday, May 19.

Up next in the list are record holder Jimmy Alapag (1,250) and league legend Allan Caidic (1,242).

“I try not to think about it. It is kind of hard when I keep looking up, like there goes my numbers,” said Lassiter, who just turned 37 last May 16.

“Just see how it goes each game,” he added. “I have the same approach as next-play mentality. If I keep doing that, I can just continue to focus on the present.”

With the rate Lassiter is going, it is only a matter of time before he breaks the record.

If Lassiter keeps his pace of making 2.9 three-pointers per game, he needs eight games to eclipse Caidic and 11 games to supplant Alapag at the top.

“Just continue to slowly chip away. The next two are great legends,” said Lassiter. “One has the record, the second is, I feel like, the GOAT of shooters.”

“When that time comes, that will be a very special moment.” – Rappler.com