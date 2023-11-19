Though happy in Japan, Matthew Wright wants to end career in PBA

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

On a break from the Japan B. League, Matthew Wright goes out of his way to watch his former team Phoenix play in the PBA

MANILA, Philippines – Matthew Wright envisions himself returning to the PBA once his Japan B. League stint ends.

On a break from the B. League, Wright went out of his way to watch his former team Phoenix hack out a 99-98 win over Rain or Shine in the Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Saturday, November 18.

The Kyoto Hannaryz guard said he wanted to reconnect with his former teammates before the B. League season resumes.

“I still keep track of the PBA. I still keep in touch with the guys. I want to definitely finish my career here,” said Wright, who spent all of his six years in the league with Phoenix.

Wright is in his second season with the Hannaryz after he played his last game for the Fuel Masters in July last year.

He averages 10.4 points on top of 3 rebounds and 2.2 assists, although Kyoto sits at the bottom half of the league with a 3-11 record.

Although the Hannaryz have been struggling, the Filipino-Canadian guard said he wants to stay in the B. League, believing it can reach greater heights in the coming years.

“I’m looking to play there as long as I can. I love the league there, it’s a great league, it’s growing. I think it’s going to be the best league in Asia within the next two or three years, maybe even sooner,” said Wright.

Wright and Kyoto return to B. League action against AJ Edu and the Toyama Grouses on December 2. – Rappler.com