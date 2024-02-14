Finals MVP CJ Perez savors fruits of labor as blessings pour in

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHAMPION. CJ Perez of the San Miguel Beermen wins the Finals MVP award in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

CJ Perez earns his first PBA Finals MVP award, the latest addition to his list of achievements over the past months that include a historic Asian Games gold medal and a breakthrough Best Player of the Conference honors

MANILA, Philippines – Blessings – as CJ Perez calls them – keep coming his way.

Perez added another feather to his cap as he captured his first Finals MVP award in the PBA on Wednesday, February 14, after steering San Miguel to the Commissioner’s Cup crown after a masterful series against Magnolia.

His Finals MVP plum is the latest addition to his list of achievements over the past months, which includes a historic Asian Games gold medal with Gilas Pilipinas and a breakthrough PBA Best Player of the Conference award.

“These are the fruits of my labor,” Perez said in Filipino. “Lord has been generous with the blessings and I’m just grabbing them. I’m grateful.”

Perez saved the best for last, firing a playoff career-high 28 points in a come-from-behind 104-102 win on Wednesday as the Beermen wrapped up the finals in six games and denied the Hotshots a shot at a rubber match.

Held to just 4 points in the first half, the dynamic guard poured 12 points in each of the last two quarters to help San Miguel fight back from a double-digit deficit.

Perez finished the championship duel with averages of 18 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 steals, and 2.8 assists as he edged teammate and seven-time league MVP June Mar Fajardo for the Finals MVP honors.

But Perez said he is not after individual accolades.

“I never dream about individual awards. If they come, they come,” said Perez. “I’m just grateful that they’re coming my way now and I’ll never stop working.”

“Next conference, I hope we win the championship again.”

A title in the Philippine Cup will put Perez in strong consideration for the season MVP honors, although he is not looking too far ahead.

“It is not something that comes to mind,” Perez said when asked about contending for the highest individual award. “That will depend on what will happen next conference. One day at a time.” – Rappler.com