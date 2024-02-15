Bye, long hair: Kyt Jimenez honors dare after San Miguel title romp

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEW GUY. Kyt Jimenez (R) in action with the San Miguel Beermen in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

San Miguel rookie Kyt Jimenez lets his teammates cut his long hair, submitting to a dare to mark his first PBA championship

MANILA, Philippines – They say hair is a man’s crowning glory.

San Miguel newcomer Kyt Jimenez, though, had no qualms getting his long mane cut by his own teammates, honoring a dare to mark his first championship in the PBA.

The ponytailed guard submitted to the fun challenge of veteran teammates June Mar Fajardo and Chris Ross – even if it took him years to grow his long locks – after the Beermen finished off Magnolia in six games on Wednesday, February 14, to capture the PBA Commissioner’s Cup crown.

“Kuya June Mar, coach Chris, and I made a deal that once we win the championship, they’ll automatically cut my hair,” said Jimenez in a mix of Filipino and English.

“Worth it. This is the best day of my life.”

Picked 76th overall by San Miguel in the last draft, Jimenez barely played in the best-of-seven finals as he made an appearance only once, putting up 2 points in 3:30 minutes of play in their 109-85 blowout victory in Game 2.

The former Perpetual standout rode the bench the rest of the way.

But the title tastes just as sweet for him as those who played a prominent role in the series, with Jimenez taking pride in the fact that he prepared the likes of CJ Perez and Jericho Cruz for the actual games by pushing them in practice.

“It feels like I also played on the court because I brought out my teammates’ full potential,” said Jimenez. “You’re going to make your teammates improve when you make them work hard.”

Although playing time has been scarce for Jimenez as the Beermen boast of a loaded backcourt unit that also includes Ross, Terrence Romeo, and Simon Enciso, the rookie said he takes advantage of being under their wing.

“I learn a lot when I’m with them. I know that I can still improve myself so when it comes to being on the court, I’ll always be ready,” Jimenez said.

And Jimenez believes he will eventually get a chance to showcase his wares and perhaps replicate his exploits in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, where he became the first player to record a quadruple-double.

“I know the time will come that I’ll be able to do here the things I did before. I know that for myself,” said Jimenez. – Rappler.com