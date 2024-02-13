Robert Bolick-led NLEX deepens San Beda core, signs 6th ex-Red Lion Baser Amer

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Former San Beda coach Frankie Lim turns to another trusted former player in PBA free agency as NLEX snags four-time NCAA champion Baser Amer

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX continues to invest in its guard depth ahead of the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

Three months after signing former Japan B. League import Robert Bolick to a three-year deal, the Road Warriors are pairing him up with another proud San Beda University product, ex-Blackwater star Baser Amer.

“I’m excited to join Coach Frankie [Lim] and other Bedistas here with NLEX,” Amer said in Filipino in a statement. “I will do my best to help us win a championship.”

Amer, a four-time NCAA champion with the Red Lions, is the sixth San Beda signee of the reloading Red Warriors, joining Bolick, Anthony Semerad, Dave Marcelo, Jake Pascual, and Clint Doliguez.

The three-time PBA All-Star is expected to slide into a sizable role right away as a serviceable combo guard, as NLEX is dealing with injuries to floor generals Matt Nieto and captain Kevin Alas.

Prior to parting ways with Blackwater, Amer’s role was diminished to only five games in the 2023 Commissioner’s Cup, averaging just 4.2 points as the Bossing opted to go with a younger back court of Rey Suerte, RK Ilagan, James Kwekuteye, and 2023 No. 2 rookie pick Christian David.

The 31-year-old Amer is expected to boost NLEX in the upcoming Philippine Cup after the Road Warriors lagged to just a 4-7 record in the import-laden Commissioner’s Cup. – Rappler.com