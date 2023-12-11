Bolick heads to NLEX, Trollano to San Miguel in three-team trade

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Robert Bolick joins the skidding NLEX after an aborted stint in Japan, while Don Trollano reunites with his former Adamson coach and San Miguel active consultant Leo Austria in a PBA trade that also involves NorthPort

MANILA, Philippines — The PBA on Monday, December 11, approved a trade centered around NorthPort Batang Pier star guard Robert Bolick, who is going to the NLEX Road Warriors, and Don Trollano, who is headed to the San Miguel Beermen.

Bolick, who last played in the PBA in May 2023, is set to come back after suiting up for one game in the Japan B. League squad Fukushima Firebonds before being granted a release from his two-year deal due to “personal reasons.”

Before leaving for Japan, the former San Beda Red Lion had his best statistical season yet in the PBA with averages of 20.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 44% from the field.

His entry is seen as a big boost to the 2-5 NLEX squad, who lost floor general Kevin Alas to another ACL injury and replaced import Thomas Robinson due to violation of team policies.

“In light of Kevin Alas’s unfortunate injury, we recognize the pressing need to fill the void left by his scoring and leadership. Robert Bolick is a remarkable player, and we believe his skills and experience will significantly contribute to the NLEX Road Warriors,” NLEX team governor Ronald Dulatre said.

“We are excited about the prospect of having him on our roster and look forward to the positive impact he can make for the team.”

Joining Bolick in the trade to NLEX is guard Kent Salado, who is averaging 2.1 ppg and 1.9 rpg in the ongoing 2023-2024 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Swingman Don Trollano, meanwhile, reunites once again with San Miguel active consultant Leo Austria, who mentored him during his collegiate days in Adamson.

Trollano, who was one of the stalwarts for the Road Warriors, is putting up 17.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg, and 2.7 apg.

NorthPort, among the current contenders with a 5-3 record, got the biggest haul out of the three-team trade as they acquired Ben Adamos, Kris Rosales, and a Season 49 second round draft pick from NLEX, as well as Allyn Bulanadi, Jeepy Faundo, and a Season 51 second rounder from San Miguel. — Rappler.com