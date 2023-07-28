Wong on fire as Converge closes PBA On Tour with romp of NorthPort

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DRIVE. Adrian Wong in action for Converge in the PBA On Tour.

Adrian Wong takes over in the second quarter as Converge ends its PBA On Tour run with a 6-5 record

MANILA, Philippines – Adrian Wong caught fire in the second quarter and allowed Converge to cruise to a 113-84 rout of NorthPort in the PBA On Tour at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Friday, July 28.

Wong scattered 17 of his game-high 23 points in the second period alone as the FiberXers wrapped up their run in the preseason tournament on a high note and improved to 6-5.

The Batang Pier were within striking distance at the end of the opening frame, 23-24, before Wong took over in the second quarter, draining all of his five three-pointers in the period to give Converge a 55-43 halftime lead.

His explosion opened the floodgates for the FiberXers, whose lead peaked at 111-80 off a Keith Zaldivar triple with under two minutes remaining.

Mike Nieto backstopped Wong with an all-around effort of 19 points, 13 rebounds, and 7 assists, Jeron Teng chimed in 17 points, while Justin Arana scored 15 points and hauled 10 rebounds for a double-double with 2 blocks.

Kevin Racal added 13 points for Converge, which played without head coach Aldin Ayo.

“We consider this the final exam. We played the last game well,” said deputy Franco Atienza as the FiberXers gear up for the October opening of the PBA season. “You’re only as good as your last game.”

MJ Ayaay finished with 19 points off the bench to pace NorthPort, which ended its campaign with back-to-back losses and fell to 5-6.

JM Calma produced an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double and Paul Zamar put up 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists in the losing effort.

The Scores

Converge 113 – Wong 23, Nieto 19, Teng 17, Arana 15, Racal 13, Ambohot 8, Guinto 5, Ebona 5, Luib 5, Zaldivar 3, Stockton 0.

NorthPort 84 – Ayaay 19, Calma 18, Zamar 17, Santos 9, Munzon 9, Salado 5, Comboy 3, Bauzon 3, Gabriel 1, Balagasay 0, Bulawan 0, Yu 0, Sobrevega 0.

Quarters: 24-23, 55-43, 86-66, 113-84.

– Rappler.com